Timberview High School shooting suspect Timothy Simpkins is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his bond.

Breitbart News reported that Simpkins allegedly opened fire in Timberview High on October 6, 2021. Simpkins was apprehended by authorities just hours after the incident occurred.

The next day, October 7, 2021, NBC DFW reported that Simpkins was released on bond.

Fox News reports that Simpkins is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his bond.

The Forth Worth Star-Telegram points out that a warrant was issued Thursday for Simpkins’ arrest after “an urinalysis result that indicated he had used a substance prohibited by the terms of his $25,000 bond.” The precise “substance” was not reported.

Simpkins was put back into jail on Thursday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.