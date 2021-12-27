Exclusive — Sarah Palin on Joe Biden: ‘It’s Too Late to Get Through to Him’

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview last week that “it’s too late to get through” to President Joe Biden.

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow sat down with Palin last week at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, where he asked the former Alaska governor what advice she would give to Biden today.

“Back in the day, you debated Joe Biden, and you won, do you ever think back on that day?” Marlow asked. “He’s president now, and I know that it’s probably a little bit fun to know that you were right on so many things. But I bet you would like to get through to him.”

Palin responded by saying, “I think it’s too late to get through to him.”

In an op-ed Palin wrote exclusively for Breitbart News last month, the former Alaska governor explained that during her vice presidential debate against Biden, “The price of gas was $3.65 a gallon and a barrel of oil was $97 dollars.”

“Biden had no solutions to the problem of high gas prices, and 13 years later, he remains as clueless,” Palin wrote.

Palin continued:

Biden only reluctantly acknowledges that we have supply shortages. His baffling solution is to import oil from foreign countries. His response to high energy prices is to run and beg OPEC, the international cartel, for more oil. … Biden’s decisions, such as killing the Keystone Pipeline and stopping responsible oil and gas development on federal land, were all deliberate and illegal actions made by an administration that does not understand whatsoever how we produce our energy. Consequences took a few months to kick in, but we’re feeling them now. Drilling has slowed. Exploration has slowed. Investment has been scared away. Devastating ramifications are around the corner. America now suffers because two million fewer barrels of oil are being produced every day compared to just one year ago. The diminished supply caused the huge spike in prices, which gets compounded across every other sector of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and job creation in general.

The former governor added that much of the current inflation in the U.S. is driven by these energy costs, all because President Biden “won’t learn his lesson.”

