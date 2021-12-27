Poll: 75% of Americans Agree There Are Only Two Genders

The vast majority of Americans agree that there are only two genders — that an individual is either biologically female or biologically male, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey bluntly asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: There are two genders, male and female.”

Overall, 75 percent either strongly or somewhat agree that there are only two genders, male and female. Another 18 percent said they either somewhat or strongly disagree, and seven percent remain unsure. Notably, a majority across the board — Republicans (92 percent), Democrats (61 percent), and independents (73 percent) — agree that male and female are the only two genders.

However, the survey took the question a step further and asked about Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused by radical transgender activists of engaging in “hate speech” for asserting that there are only two biological sexes — male and female.

“Do you agree with J.K. Rowling, or is it ‘hate speech’ to say there are only two genders?” the survey asked.

Overall, 58 percent said they agree with Rowling, while 17 percent said they consider it to be “hate speech.” While a majority of Republicans, 78 percent, and independents, 60 percent, agree with Rowling, Democrats are more split; a plurality, 41 percent, agree with Rowling. Thirty percent, however, remain unsure, while 29 percent consider it hate speech.

The survey also found that most Americans, 69 percent, do not believe that schools and teachers should be “allowed to counsel students on their sexual and gender identities without parental knowledge or consent.”

The survey, taken December 21-22, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

It comes as transgender activists attempt to muddy the waters, denying the reality of biological sex and thereby essentially denying the reality of biological women by asserting that biological men, too, can be females — an emerging issue in women’s sports.

Nevertheless, the radical left continues to promote the radical ideology. In October, for example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went full woke, using the phrase “2SLGBTQQIA+ people” (two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual) in a social media post, generating significant mockery: