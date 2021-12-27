Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Crashes to 36 Percent 

Just 36 percent of registered voters approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, Civiqs polling revealed Sunday.

Biden’s approval has reached historic lows amid high crime, 40-year-high inflation, and Americans stranded in Afghanistan: 55 percent disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

Among those 18 to 34 years old, Biden’s approval rating is only 28 percent, while 56 percent disapprove. Ages 35 to 64 mark Biden’s approval rating in the high 30s, while those 65 and older give Biden a 41 percent approval rating.

When broken down by race, Biden’s approval numbers are weak in some demographics. Only 29 percent of white individuals approve of Biden’s performance; 64 percent disapprove.

Among black Americans, a key voting bloc for the Democrats’ intersectional coalition, Biden’s approval to disapproval numbers for the 18 to 34 age group are tied at 36 percent each, though he fares better with older black Americans.

Hispanic or Latino voters give the president 48 percent approval to 41 percent disapproval.

Both males and females have a negative view of Biden. Just 31 percent of men approve of Biden’s performance, while 62 percent disapprove. Among women, 40 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove.

Biden’s job performance is also negative in 45 states.

Only five states approve of Biden’s performance: California (45 – 44 percent), Hawaii (49 – 41 percent), Maryland (46 – 43 percent), Massachusetts (48 – 39 percent), and Vermont (53-36 percent).

The poll sampled 144,126 registered voters from January 20 to December 25.

