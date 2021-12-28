Baltimore County Blames Unvaccinated for Mask Mandate: People ‘Selfishly’ Choose Not to Get the Shot

Baltimore County this week declared a state of emergency due to the Chinese coronavirus and is reintroducing mask mandates — a move Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski blamed on unvaccinated Americans, calling them selfish for refusing to get the shot.

Olszewski issued the emergency declaration on Monday, asserting the declaration will give the county “the ability to quickly adopt emergency public health measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of residents, assist the County in requesting additional resources from the state and federal governments to support response and recovery efforts, and quickly procure materials and supplies necessary for protecting public health,” according to the press release.

“We’ve made undeniable progress in our fight against this deadly virus, but it is clear the omicron variant significantly challenges our efforts to combat the pandemic,” Olszewski said in a statement. “Renewing Baltimore County’s state of emergency ensures we have every tool in our toolbox to keep our residents safe and keep our children where they belong: inside the classroom.”

The new rules will require everyone age 5 and older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. That is slated to begin on Wednesday, December 29 and last until January 31, 2022.

“Baltimore County joins other large jurisdictions across Maryland, including Baltimore City, Howard County, Prince George’s County, and Montgomery County in requiring face coverings in indoor settings,” the press release reads.

Olszewski berated unvaccinated Americans in his statement, specifically blaming them for the mask mandate and suggesting that they are selfish for refusing to get the jab.

“Government has an obligation to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our neighbors. I know firsthand that vaccines work. They help keep people out of hospitals—and keep people alive,” Olszewski said.

“Unfortunately, too many people have selfishly chosen to not get vaccinated. As a result, Baltimore County must now take this additional action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, reduce the burden on our healthcare system, and save lives,” he added.

Olszewski is far from the only official to place the blame on the unvaccinated, despite the fact that over 205 million individuals in America, or 61.8 percent of the population, is considered fully vaccinated at this point, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest data.