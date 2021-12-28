Four Dead, Officer Wounded, After Colorado Shooting Spree

Four people were killed and others, including a police officer, were wounded during a shooting spree in Colorado late Monday afternoon.

FOX News reports an unidentified gunman began shooting people in Denver “about 5 p.m.”

His first two victims were women, both of whom were fatally shot.

Reuters notes the armed assailant then drove away and fatally shot a man in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood.

Police guard Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were killed and a man was injured in a shooting on December 27, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The Broadway shooting was the first scene in a shooting spree that killed five people across the Denver metro area. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty)

The shooting suspect next opened fire in a different neighborhood, striking no one, and was soon exchanging gunfire with police.

The gunman made it to Lakewood, Colorado, where he shot and killed his fourth victim.

He was soon cornered by police and fled on foot, “entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk.”

The gunman once against exchanged gunfire with gunfire, wounding an officer before being killed.

Colorado is one of states with universal background checks, which Democrats push as a way to keep Americans safe. Colorado also has capacity limits on ammunition magazines and a red flag law, among other gun controls.

