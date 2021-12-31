In Memoriam: 25 Americans Allegedly Killed by Illegal Aliens in 2021

Americans killed by illegal aliens in 2021
Facebook/JCCGB/News4Jax/GoFundMe/
John Binder

Every year, an estimated 2,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens. In 2021, Breitbart News reported on at least 25 cases where illegal aliens are accused of killing American citizens — some in drunk driving crashes, others in brutal scenarios like stabbings and beatings.

Below, Breitbart News breaks down a number of Americans who were allegedly killed by illegal aliens over the last 12 months.

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 18-Year-Old Moussa Fofana

Moussa Fofana

Moussa Fofana (Photo via GoFundMe)

In early June, according to prosecutors, 20-year-old illegal alien Yohan Hernandez was in an altercation with a group of boys at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, when he allegedly opened fire and shot 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, killing him, and wounding another 17-year-old in the leg.

Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering 55-Year-Old America Mafalda Thayer

America Mafalda Thayer

America Mafalda Thayer (Photo via Facebook)

Alexi Saborit-Viltres, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Cuba, was arrested in July and charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly beheaded 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer, his girlfriend, and dumped her body on the street.

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 26-Year-Old Corbin Wagner

Corbin Wagner

Corbin Wagner (Photo via News4Jax)

Orlando Gonzales-Beato, a 42-year-old illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on November 26 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for DUI manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Corbin Wagner.

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 76-Year-Old Gretchen Gross

Gretchen Gross

Gretchen Gross (Photo via JCCGB)

Jose Javier Reyes-Escobar, a 21-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on December 18 for felony drunk driving resulting in the death of 76-year-old Gretchen Gross.

Illegal Alien Charged with Killing 22-Year-Old Conor Holcomb

CH

Conor Holcomb (Photo via Facebook)

Cecilio Eliut Camacho Montoya, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and aggravated felony drunk driving after he allegedly hit and killed Conor Holcomb in a crash that occurred on the evening of May 19.

Three Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Members Accused of Murdering Nazareth Tamer-Claure

Nazareth Tamer-Claure. (Photo via Facebook)

Nazareth Tamer-Claure. (Photo via Facebook)

MS-13 Gang members 20-year-old Rigel Yohairo, 22-year-old Allan Lopez, and 21-year-old Jose Sarmiento – all of whom are illegal aliens, Breitbart News has learned – were arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with evidence this month in the death of Nazareth Tamer-Claure, the mother of an eight-year-old boy.

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 36-Year-Old Cheston Edwards

Cheston Edwards

Cheston Edwards (Photo via Facebook)

Rolbin Pacheco, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, has been charged with drunk driving and felony death by vehicle after he allegedly killed 36-year-old Cheston Edwards, a father of two, on March 29 in Princeton, North Carolina.

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 58-Year-Old Cynthia Goulding

Cynthia Goulding

Cynthia Goulding (Photo via GoFundMe)

Ramon Vazquez-Carmona, a 42-year-old illegal alien, was charged last week with involuntary manslaughter while drunk driving after he allegedly hit and killed Cynthia Goulding, a two-time cancer survivor and grandmother to 25 grandchildren.

Illegal Alien Brothers Charged with Murdering 28-Year-Old Isidro Cortez

Isidro Cortez

Isidro Cortez (Photo via GoFundMe)

Omar Arce, a 32-year-old illegal alien, and Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta, a 33-year-old illegal alien, Breitbart News has learned, were arrested and charged with murdering 28-year-old Isidro Cortes on September 16 outside of South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks restaurant.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.