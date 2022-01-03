New Jersey’s fully vaccinated and boosted first lady Tammy Murphy announced Sunday that she contracted the Chinese coronavirus, urging people to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and protect themselves from the virus. Notably, she contacted the virus after an eight-day vacation in Costa Rica.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m very grateful for all the well wishes. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted and currently asymptomatic,” she continued, urging people to use her announcement as an opportunity “to protect yourself – get vaccinated, boosted, wear a mask, and stay safe”:

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m very grateful for all the well wishes. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted and currently asymptomatic. Take this as an opportunity to protect yourself – get vaccinated, boosted, wear a mask, and stay safe: https://t.co/DcRg6R0AZy — Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) January 3, 2022

However, while Murphy is urging others to “wear a mask and stay safe,” her positive coronavirus test came after an eight-day vacation in Costa Rica. The entire family, including Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and his four children, tested themselves “due to a recent known non-family contact in their home,” according to the press release. However, only the first lady tested positive.

“As the governor is vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance,” the statement read. “He will continue to wear a mask in all public settings.”

The statement added that both the governor and his wife are “vaccinated and boosted, and have exercised caution whenever possible, including double masking,” signaling such measures have failed to prevent her from contracting the virus.

New Jersey is currently reporting the third highest daily average of coronavirus cases per capita in the nation, coming it at 288 per 100,000 — an increase of 324 percent in the last 14 days.