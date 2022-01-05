Nikole Hannah-Jones, the non-historian behind the widely discredited New York Times “1619 Project,” admitted on Twitter Wednesday that virtual learning is harmful to children as teachers’ unions across the country call for school closures.

“We have to be able to talk [about the] harms of remote learning in a society where vaccines are available for all teachers without being accused of being anti-union or anti-teacher,” she wrote. “We can disagree on what is the best thing to do when there are no good options without that accusation.”

We have to be able to talk abtthe harms of remote learning in a society where vaccines are available for all teachers without being accused of being anti-union or anti-teacher. We can disagree on what is the best thing to do when there are no good options without that accusation. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 5, 2022

Replying to a comment suggesting that “maybe we should ask teachers, then,” Hannah-Jones doubled down on her statement, saying, “I’m sorry, but teachers are not the only stakeholders and I’m kind of tired of the conversation going this way. Did you even read my tweet or nah?” [Emphasis added].

I’m sorry, but teachers are not the only stakeholders and I’m kind of tired of the conversation going this way. Did you even read my tweet or nah? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 5, 2022

The educational, social, and mental harms of remote learning on children have been well-document for months, but have been largely ignored by establishment media, teachers’ unions, and other leftists.

According to the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, school-aged children “have experienced a major disruption in their lives, including disruptions to academic structure, participation in activities, peer interactions, lifestyle, and overall physical and emotional health” due to the coronavirus policies.

The report explained that of pediatric providers, 98 percent reported increased anxiety among patients, 95 percent reported an increase in depression, and “even more concerning” is the 58 percent increase in suicidal ideation among children and adolescents.

Making another point typically lost in left-wing circles, Hannah-Jones also commented on how online learning is inaccessible to many students.

“Anyone know how many Chicago Public Schools students even have remote devices since [the] decision not to go to into school occurred late last night? Sincere question,” she wrote.

Anyone know how many Chicago Public Schools students even have remote devices since they decision not to go to into school occurred late last night? Sincere question. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 5, 2022

Chicago Public Schools made headlines Tuesday and Wednesday as the teachers’ union there decided to go on strike due to the low-risk omicron variant of the coronavirus. And, while Chicago may have remote device issues, rural areas that lack broadband entirely have children simply not attending any form of schooling.

In response to Chicago’s union, education advocacy organization Free to Learn President Alleigh Marré said “the @CTULocal1 votes in favor of a strike – defying science & public health officials. Our children’s education is not a switch to be turned on & off as unions see fit. Students’ mental health is suffering, academic proficiency is slipping…”

“This is not about safety, it’s about power and control – and that’s never been clearer,” she concluded.

This is not about safety, it’s about power and control – and that’s never been clearer. Kudos to Chicago leadership who have stood their ground to keep kids in the classroom. Our schools must remain open. — Alleigh Marré (@alleighmarre) January 5, 2022

But Chicago is far from the only school district with unions pushing remote learning. Massachusetts, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York City, and Washington, DC, also have major pushes to return to the detrimental schooling style.

As Breitbart News reported, over 3,700 schools closed or were condemned to remote learning this week.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.