19-Year-Old Cashier Shot, Killed During East Harlem Burger King Robbery

A 19-year-old Burger King cashier was shot and killed about 12:45 a.m. Sunday during a robbery at the restaurant’s East Harlem location.

ABC7 NY reports that an armed suspect entered the restaurant, demanded money, then allegedly shot 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment and pronounced dead.

The robbery suspect also allegedly “punched a female manager in the face and pistol whipped a male customer.”

The suspect escaped with an unspecified amount of cash.

NBC New York’s Jessica Cunnington tweeted a short surveillance video clip showing the robbery suspect inside the Burger King:

NEW: NYPD just released this video of the suspect pic.twitter.com/ldnplNxV97 — Jessica Cunnington (@jesscunnington) January 9, 2022

NBC New York notes that the 19-year-old cashier reportedly only lived a short distance from the restaurant and “had just started working at the Burger King in recent weeks.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.