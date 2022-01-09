AOC Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the holiday break.

In a statement on Sunday, the congresswoman’s office announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving two vaccine doses and a booster shot. The statement did not specify if AOC’s symptoms were mild.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19,” said the statement. “She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow CDC guidance.”

AOC has COVID. She was boosted. pic.twitter.com/czM0Z0rw65 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) January 9, 2022

AOC’s unfortunate bout with the coronavirus follows that of several vaccinated lawmakers who recently tested positive for the virus amid the omicron surge: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

AOC’s positive coronavirus test comes just over a week after National Review revealed photos of the congresswoman relaxing maskless at a restaurant in Miami Beach alongside her boyfriend just as New York was experiencing a surge in omicron cases.

Days later, video emerged of a maskless AOC partying at a crowded Florida drag queen bar.

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8l30GFA0GT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

In response to the backlash, the congresswoman accused Republicans of having a sexual obsession with her after conservative activist Steve Cortes mocked her boyfriend’s appearance.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” she said.

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

AOC was not the only maskless prominent Democrat enjoying the Florida sunshine; none other than pro-mandate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was seen without a mask at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel: