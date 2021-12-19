Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has tested positive with a “breakthrough case” of coronavirus after previously receiving two doses of the vaccine and a booster shot.

In an announcement on Sunday, Warren said that she tests herself for the virus every week and currently only feels mild symptoms.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren tweeted.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she added.

Warren advised everyone across the country to get their vaccine and booster shot as soon as possible.

“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives,” she said.

According to the Hill, Warren is just one of 20 members of Congress who have tested positive for coronavirus after being fully vaccinated — five in the Senate and 15 in the House.

As the world grapples with the current Omicron variant of the coronavirus, some governments and businesses have reverted back to 2020-level restrictions, emptying offices and mandating masks across the board. As Breitbart News reported:

This week, Cornell University announced the shutdown of its Ithaca, New York, campus, moving to “alert level red,” after reporting 469 active student virus cases. New York City Public Schools, the biggest school system in the nation, shut down three schools and 1,700 classes since the end of November. This is on top of the three schools and 2,500 classrooms closed between the start of the fall semester and November. The latest wave of closures also impacted New York City’s financial district. While it is not a traditional “lockdown” because businesses are not closing their doors entirely, many are making remote work an option for their employees.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that a bleak winter could be on the horizon and coronavirus restrictions could be tightened as cases rise.

“If the counts keep going up and the test positivity keeps going up, we may need to be more restrictive. But for right now, people who are vaccinated and boosted should feel reasonably comfortable. The risk was never zero. That is for sure,” he said on CNBC on Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus vaccines are a safe and effective measure to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.