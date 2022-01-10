Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is seeking to provide taxpayer-funded, universal health insurance coverage to the state’s entire three million-strong illegal alien population.

As part of his proposed $286.4 billion budget, Newsom is looking to extend health insurance to every illegal alien living in the state of California. Current estimates say more than three million illegal aliens live in the state while about a million anchor babies, the children of illegal aliens, also reside in the state.

The cost of providing health insurance to all illegal aliens in California would cost taxpayers about $2.4 billion every year in addition to the billions in costs that taxpayers in the state already pay to provide health insurance to certain groups of illegal aliens.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Newsom opened the state’s taxpayer-funded Medi-Cal program to about 235,000 illegal aliens who are 50-years-old or older. In 2019, thanks to Newsom, California became the first state in the nation to open its taxpayer-funded health benefits to illegal aliens up to 26 years old.

Americans, nationwide, already are forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion of yearly medical costs for illegal aliens living in the United States, according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

When American voters were polled by CNN on the issue in July 2019, nearly 6-in-10 said they were opposed to forcing taxpayers to provide free health benefits to illegal aliens, including 63 percent of swing voters and 61 percent of self-described “moderates.”

