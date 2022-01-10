Poll: Biden, Harris Approval Ratings Continue to Tank

A poll from Suffolk University/USA Today shows President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval ratings in the dumps.

The survey, which was released on Monday, found that only 40 percent of Americans approve of Biden and a dismal 32 percent approve of Harris. While Biden’s various approval ratings have ranged from the mid-30s to the mid-40s, Harris’ job approval rating adds to an increasing decline. Other recent polls have shown Harris hovering between 37 percent and 43 percent approval. In contrast, 47.4 percent disapprove of Harris and 54.3 percent are not impressed with Biden’s job performance.

Biden, who repeatedly promised to “shut down the virus,” garnered more disapproval than approval for his handling of the pandemic, 47.2 percent to 46.9 percent. The poll was conducted with 1,000 registered voters between December 27-30, amid a rise in omicron variant coronavirus cases. The margin of sampling error is +/-3.1 percentage points.

A majority of those polled also disapprove of how Biden is running the economy. With rampant inflation and a supply chain crisis, 53 percent of voters disapprove of how he runs the economy and only 39 percent approve.

As far as the claim that his $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending and climate initiative will fix the economy, 38 percent think he should give up and “move on to other initiatives.” Roughly one-third of voters think he should “keep fighting,” and 21.2 percent think he should “scale it back further.” Notably, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) once again killed Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, telling reporters last week that it is more dead than ever.

Overall, 62.3 percent of voters do not think Biden is a strong leader — only 33 percent do. As for democracy in the U.S., 71.3 percent think it is “weaker than it was four years ago.” Fifty-one percent are very worried, and 32.1 percent are somewhat worried about the “future of America’s democracy.”