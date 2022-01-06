Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Crashes to 35 Percent

Only 35 percent of respondents approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average.

Biden also received record-high (56 perfect) disapproval from the poll, with nine percent having no opinion. The poll showed Biden with net approval of negative 20. This comes as Biden has been in office just less than a year and has dealt with a host of problems so far: a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden had the lowest job approval among the 18- to 34-year-old age group, as 27 percent and 58 percent disapprove. The 65-plus-year-olds gave Biden the highest approval at only 41 and 54 percent disapproval.

The president was underwater with women and men. Men only showed 31 percent approval with 62 percent disapproving, while women only showed 39 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval.

Broken down by race, white respondents showed 28 percent approval and 64 percent disapproval. However, Biden was roughly the opposite among black respondents, who indicated 63 percent approval and 20 percent disapproval.

Biden’s job performance is underwater in 47 states, including California, which is considered a solidly blue state in the presidential elections and an overwhelming vote for Biden in 2020.

Only three states approve of Biden’s performance: Massachusetts (48 – 39 percent), Hawaii (49 – 42 percent), and Vermont (49-39 percent).

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 147,731 responses tracked between January 20 snd January 4, just less than a whole year of Biden being in office.

The CIVIQS tracking model is meant to capture the shifts in attitude of various groups over time across all 50 states and Washington, DC. These changes can occur either over time or rapidly.

