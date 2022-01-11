Company Pushes Smart Gun with Backup PIN Pad in Case of Lock Failure

LodeStar is pushing a smart gun in the United States that unlocks via a fingerprint reader but is equipped with a PIN pad for backup in the case the gun fails to unlock.

Reuters reported on the LodeStar, noting the “fingerprint reader unlocks the gun in microseconds.” However, Reuters also pointed out the LodeStar fingerprint reader system apparently tends toward the same problems other fingerprint reader smart guns have faced. Namely, “It may not work when wet or in other adverse conditions.”

Joe Biden has called for smart guns that read fingerprints and unlock like smart phones, Breitbart News reported August 10, 2019.

Biden then held up a cell phone and talked about how it is activated “with a thumb print.” He then asked why guns can’t have the same biometric reader for activation. He did not explain that if you get your thumb wet–even with water–the biometric reader on your cell phone will not work.



As noted earlier, Reuters pointed out the fingerprint reader on the LodeStar smart gun “may not work when wet or in other adverse conditions.” Therefore the pistol has a PIN pad as a backup in case the gun’s owner needs to unlock it to use it for self-defense.

Question: How long does it take to unlock the gun from start to finish if the fingerprint reader fails and the gun’s owner has to resort to the PIN pad?

Does the act of unlocking the gun then go from microseconds to seconds?

And does the gun’s owner have seconds if an intruder has just burst into the home and is charging full speed with a gun of his own?

Kansas-based SmartGunz is pushing a Glock handgun with aftermarket smart technology on it as well, the Daily Mail reported.

The SmartGunz locking upgrade is designed to prevent the pistol from being fired by anyone other than a person wearing a glove paired with the locking mechanism.

Question: What is someone steals and the gun and the glove with which it is paired? Can they then just put the glove on, unlock the gun, and shoot to their heart’s content?

National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Lawrence Keane commented on the latest smart gun pushes, saying, “If I had a nickel for every time in my career I heard somebody say they’re about to bring us a so-called smart gun on the market, I’d probably be retired now.”

