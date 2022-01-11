Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is proposing funds to reroute illegal aliens dropped in Florida by federal officials to states that have sanctuary city policies, he said during Tuesday’s State of the State address.

“Law and order also means having strong borders,” DeSantis said during the speech, criticizing the Biden administration’s inability to secure the border. As a result, the Biden administration has effectively released “hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to communities across the U.S., shipping them to Florida at alarming rates, including by sending clandestine flights in the dark of night,” he said.

“As a state we cannot be a party to what is effectively a massive human smuggling operation run by the federal government,” the governor said, noting that companies that are “facilitating the movement of illegal aliens from the southern border to Florida should be held accountable, including by paying restitution to the state for all the costs they are imposing on our communities.”

However, DeSantis said he is paying more than lip service, as he is “requesting funds so that when the feds dump illegal aliens in Florida, the state can re-route them to states that have sanctuary policies.”