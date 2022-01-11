Pelosi-Allied Democrat Predicts the House Speaker Will Retire

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) predicted on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will retire after the 2022 midterms.

As Republicans are likely to retake the House in November, the establishment media and now a member of Pelosi’s leadership team are suspecting Pelosi will retire.

“My gut would tell me that this would be her last term,” Yarmuth told the Hill. “I see a lot of people who would be the presumed successors donating a lot of money to their colleagues.”

Those rumored to be strongly seeking to lead the Democrat caucus if Pelosi retires are Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC). Less likely members to take the helm are Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Pelosi, 81, who has come under intense fire from Democrats for her husband’s stock trading practices, is facing a mass exodus of fellow Democrat members who are retiring – 26 in all, not including Pelosi. In total, 26 of the 37 members leaving Congress are Democrats.

The Democrats planning to leave Congress speaks to the likelihood House Republicans sweep into power, placing Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in prime position to win the speaker’s gavel.

McCarthy on Monday told Breitbart News if he were to become speaker, he would kick so-called “pencil neck Schiff” off the intelligence committee and strip Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of their committee assignments.

.@GOPLeader McCarthy Vows to Strip Omar, Swalwell, & Schiff from Committees pic.twitter.com/3wElqI4sbq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 10, 2022

“The Democrats have created a new thing where they’re picking and choosing who can be on committees,” McCarthy said. “Never in the history [of Congress] have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee.”

“But this new standard which these Democrats have voted for—if Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, there is no reason why he should be given one to be on Intel or Homeland Security. He will not be serving there,” he continued.

“You look at Adam Schiff—he should not be serving on Intel when he has openly, knowingly now used a fake dossier, lied to the American public in the process and doesn’t have any ill will [and] says he wants to continue to do it,” McCarthy added. “We’re going to reshape—think about what happened in Afghanistan.”