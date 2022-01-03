WaPo: Nancy Pelosi ‘Expected’ to Retire After 2022 Midterms 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “is expected” to retire after the 2022 midterms, the Washington Post reported Monday.

While rumors have been swirling for months about Pelosi’s next moves amid projections the Republican Party is to retake the House in 2022, WaPo named several successors to replace Pelosi.

“Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) is the early favorite to become the next Democratic leader, but the maneuvering for power has just begun,” the publication reported, also mentioning as potential candidates Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC).

“I think we want leadership that bridges some of the different ideological wings of the party, that is committed to listening to all of the perspectives, that will be capable of helping move the Senate or things that have stalled in the House,” Khanna told the Post. “But whoever it is, I hope they would adopt progressive positions and also listen to the broad caucus and build consensus.”

Though more senior members of the Democrat Party may be favored to win the speakership, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who represents the Congressional Progressive Caucus as chair, may also run for the position to cement the far-left atop Democrat House leadership.

“I think there was a ‘holding of power’ model that worked very well for a long time, and I think now it is more about a recognition of different centers of focus within the Democratic caucus that have to be brought in and brought together,” Jayapal told the Post. “It takes some acceptance of more-decentralized leadership.”

Rumors of Pelosi’s retirement come as two staffers abandoned Pelosi’s office in December, a pattern that suggests Pelosi may retire after the 2022 midterms.

The Post is not the only media outlet to speculate about Pelosi’s retirement. CNN reported in November Pelosi may honor her promise and retire because of the unlikelihood of the Democrats’ ability to retain the House.

In August, Atlantic magazine reported Pelosi will resign from her leadership role. “Sometime in the not-so-distant future, probably after next year’s midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce that she’s stepping down” the article read.

Republicans are expected to flip the House by a large margin. With Democrats holding approximately a five-seat advantage, Republicans must win at least six seats to retake the House. State redistricting and failed Democrat policies of high crime, immigration, inflation, and the coronavirus are reportedly factors in Republicans’ chances.

