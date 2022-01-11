Florida leads the nation in business creation, reporting 114,000 more new businesses than California, which came in second place, despite its significantly larger population.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) provided the details during Tuesday’s State of the State address, touting the economic achievements and position of the Sunshine State, nearly two years after the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Florida also leads the nation in business formations, which have increased by 61 percent since I took office in 2019,” he said.

“In 2021, Florida saw 114,000 more new businesses than second place California — even though California has a population that is 40 percent larger,” he said, adding some perspective to the stunning figures.

“We will, fortunately, be able to confront our challenges with an incredibly favorable budget outlook and strong economic performance that has withstood unfavorable national headwinds,” DeSantis said, noting that his recommended budget of $99.7 billion has “more than $15 billion in reserve — one of the largest surpluses in state history.”

“Florida’s revenues have exceeded estimates by billions of dollars over the past year. December’s revenues came in at more than $500 million over the latest monthly estimate,” he said, noting that Florida achieved those figures absent of an income tax and the lowest per capita tax burden in the country.

“Job creation in Florida is far exceeding the national average. And our labor force has increased six times faster than the nation’s,” he added.