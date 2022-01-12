Feds Admit ‘U Visa’ Program for Illegal Aliens Is Rife with Fraud, Forgery

A federal visa program, created for illegal aliens who claim to be crime victims, is filled with fraud and forgery, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Inspector General (IG) reveals.

The IG report reviewed the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) handling of the U visa program that was created to provide illegal aliens with a route to secure lawful permanent residence, a green card, to remain in the U.S.

As part of its findings, the IG report revealed that the U visa is rife with fraud and forgery where illegal aliens regularly secure visas despite being ineligible or their crime claims having not been fully vetted.

“Congress created the U visa program to protect victims and help law enforcement investigate and prosecute serious crimes,” the report states:

However, USCIS did not adequately manage the U visa program. First, USCIS did not fully address U visa program fraud risks. For example, we identified 10 USCIS approved petitions with forged, unauthorized, altered or suspicious law enforcement certifications. USCIS also did not track outcomes of U visa program fraud referrals. As a result, individuals may be discouraged from reporting suspected fraud and USCIS may miss opportunities to address fraud risks in the program. [Emphasis added] … USCIS did not fully address U visa program fraud risks. We asked 125 law enforcement offices to confirm whether the signature on Supplement B forms certified by their office, was that of an authorized signer. Law enforcement officials confirmed four certifications had forged signatures and three had unauthorized signatures. Federal regulations require a petitioner to submit a Supplement B form with an authorized signature certifying that, under penalty of perjury, the petitioner is a victim of a qualifying crime. [Emphasis added] … The issues identified occurred because USCIS has not taken steps to address and implement recommendations from previous internal and external U visa program reviews. [Emphasis added]

In one example, the IG report showed an instance where an illegal alien altered their U visa application to claim that they were the victim of a “felonious assault” which was not certified by a law enforcement official:

Additionally, the IG report shows that USCIS officials have been violating federal law by issuing more U visas than legally allowed.

Every year, up to 10,000 illegal aliens can secure U visas. The IG report found that USCIS has been over-issuing U visas for at least two decades beyond the 10,000 cap.

“USCIS is prohibited from granting U visas to more than 10,000 principal petitions in a fiscal year … we found the reported number of U visas granted exceeded the statutory cap by different amounts from fiscal years 2010 to 2020,” the IG report reveals.

Biden’s DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, hugely opened a pipeline for illegal aliens simply applying for U visas, not those actually approved, by promising them work permits, welfare, Social Security Numbers, and deportation exemptions last year.

Former President Obama took similar actions, securing a side-door amnesty for about 140,000 illegal aliens who merely applied for U visas.

In 2019, a similar IG report showed that since October 2013 potentially 2,200 illegal aliens had posed as domestic abuse victims in order to secure visas to remain in the U.S. as part of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled fraud in the U visa program.

An illegal alien, in 2020, pleaded guilty to helping secure U visas for other illegal aliens who faked crimes like stabbings and assaults to pose as victims. Last year, an illegal alien was arrested for allegedly faking a kidnapping and rape scenario to pose as a crime victim and secure a U visa.

