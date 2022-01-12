Only four percent say the economy has recovered under Joe Biden’s leadership, a YouGov poll released Wednesday revealed.

While Biden promised in 2020 he would improve the economy and shut down the virus, few believe Biden has improved the economy from Donald Trump’s tenure.

When respondents were asked, “How long do you think it will take until the economy has recovered all the ground lost during the pandemic?” four percent answered the economy has “already recovered,” seven percent said it would “take less than a year,” 15 percent said a year, 22 percent said two years, and 52 percent said two years or more.

The polling comes as Biden has struggled with tamping the virus from China, fueling 40 year high inflation amid a supply chain crisis and the Fed’s easy money policy.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters the nation has experienced a 40 percent coronavirus infection increase in the last seven days.

Instead of focusing on reducing coronavirus chaos, supply chains woes, and inflation, Biden has directed his attention to destroying election integrity.

Biden spoke Tuesday about federalizing local elections, which can only be accomplished by removing the 60 vote filibuster threshold.

“Voting by mail is a safe and convenient way to get more people to vote,” Biden claimed. “So they are making it harder to vote by mail.”