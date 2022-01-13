Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview at his organization’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, that states need to start punishing woke companies for their behavior.

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow asked Kirk what he sees as necessary in order to rein in woke corporations.

“Because these young people who are coming to a convention like this, they haven’t committed to brands for life,” Marlow said. “They want to direct their money and their time and their resources to places that support their values and aren’t pro-Black Lives Matter and pro-communist China.”

Kirk said, “We need every young person here to think like an an entrepreneur — maybe start your own company — and we need to support the ones that are really doing well. Rumble, Rumble.com is a legitimate YouTube competitor.”

“And I’m hearing ideas like this all the time,” the TPUSA founder added. “That’s good energy, but, look, it is going to take a policy perspective. We have to punish these companies.”

Kirk continued, “I’m not here to play games. I’m not here just to hope an entrepreneur solves it. Maybe it will, maybe we’re going to have someone that comes on the scene that is non-woke and loves the country — and we’re seeing some of that activity — [but] it’s not enough. The federal government is not going to do anything anytime soon. It just won’t.”

“I think if Republicans take back the House, they can do legitimate oversight into Google, into Facebook, into Center for Technology and Civic Life, into Mark Zuckerberg, into all of that,” Kirk said.

“But to go a level deeper, I think the states have to start to punish these companies for their behavior,” he added. “Tax them, regulate them, investigate them — to do to them what they do to us.”

Watch the full interview below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.