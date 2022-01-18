Bill de Blasio Will Not Run for New York Governor

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Tuesday he will not run for governor of New York, ending speculation about his intentions to do so.

“No, I am not going to be running for governor in New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” he said in a video posted to social media Tuesday morning.

“We’ve got a lot to do together. I’m gonna share some more news with you in the days ahead. And let’s keep this fight going because we proved change can happen in New York,” he continued:

I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

His announcement comes weeks after handing the mayoral reins to Eric Adams (D), who essentially gave up to one million noncitizens in the city access to the ballot box after approving the city council’s legislation to that effect.

Bill de Blasio’s tenure, particularly over the last year, was marked by the aggressive actions he took to usher in vaccine requirements. Most notably, de Blasio introduced the Key to NYC Pass, requiring businesses to discriminate against unvaccinated patrons and deeming the voluntary phase of getting the jabs “over.”

“And if you’re vaccinated, all of that’s going to open up to you. You’ll have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” he said at the time.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” he declared.

Despite his mass vaccine mandates, as well as the vaccine passport program, New York City still saw a massive spike in cases of the Chinese coronavirus. As Breitbart News reported in December, thousands of the city’s first responders were out with coronavirus-like symptoms in spite of the former mayor’s coercive mandates.