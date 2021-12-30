Thousands of first responders are out with coronavirus-like symptoms — 1,500 New York Police Department (NYPD) employees have recently tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus alone — despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) coercive vaccine mandates, forcing first responders to get the jab.

This week, “thousands” of New York City’s first responders have called out sick. On Tuesday alone, 6,600 NYPD employees called out sick, which comprises “about 20% of the department’s workforce.”

According to Pix 11, “Of those, 3,000 were officers with flu-like symptoms and about 1,500 were positive for COVID”:

As a result, the NYPD sent out a memo telling all uniformed officers who are regularly off on Friday and Saturday that they must report to their respective commands for assignment. The decision was made to provide adequate police coverage for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square as well as badly needed coverage in precincts throughout the city, according to the NYPD memo.

The trend is hitting the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) as well.

“As of Wednesday, 30% of EMS workers and 17% of firefighters were on medical leave,” Pix 11 reported.

This comes despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) vaccine mandates, one of which requires first responders in the city to get the jab. In October, the Democrat mayor admitted the city had no real plan to address potential shortages due to his mandate.

“These are very agile organizations used to dealing with crisis. Used to dealing with natural disasters. They know plenty about how to make the right moves to keep everything going,” he said at the time, essentially admitting there was no plan.

Notably, the day after Christmas, New York City comprised 29 percent of new cases of the virus in the country, despite the mayor’s implementation of some of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the country, even extending to 5-11-year-olds.

At least 88 percent of NYPD workers are considered fully vaccinated, according to the New York Post.