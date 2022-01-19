Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events and host of Human Events Daily, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that “the new types of gulags are going to be virtual gulags” for those who engage in wrongthink, and they will be in the form of financial and service blacklisting.

Breitbart News editor in chief Alex Marlow sat down with Posobiec at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, where he asked the following:

Do you think it’s a very long stretch from the virtual gulag that so many of us are in to a literal gulag? Because this is something that I think people are talking about more, particularly with regards to Australia.

“The idea is that they are, by and large, placed in either secret prisons — which is easier to do in China than it is here — or the idea of putting someone on house arrest,” Posobiec said.

Posobiec continued:

The new types of gulags are going to be virtual gulags, but not just in terms of speech, it’s going to be, “We’re going to de-bank you, we’re going to de-platform you, you’re not going to be able to have a payment processer, you’re not going to be able to make a living, you’re canceled from all of your jobs, you’re not going to be able to have any money, your bank account is going to be frozen.”

“You’ve got a guy now, Dominick Black — the guy that bought the gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used — well, they’ve raised money for his defense, I believe about $100,000,” Posobiec explained.

“Stripe — the last I talked to them, Stripe was not allowing the $100,000 that they raised online to be given, for a legal defense,” he added. “Not taking one side or the other, but the idea — that we used to think in this country — that everyone ought to be afforded a legal defense.”

“Imagine, you will not be able to participate in the modern world — Uber drops you, Lyft drops you, Uber Eats drops you, Door Dash, Postmates, whatever,” Posobiec said. “They all drop you, you are isolated, you are, essentially, at that point in a virtual gulag.”

Watch the full interview below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.