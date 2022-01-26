Democrat-run Washington, DC, witnessed 37 carjackings during the first 20 days of 2022.

Axios reports the 37 thefts through January 20 are a continuation of a pattern seen over the past three years.

For example, DC carjackings saw “an 18% increase from 2020 to 2021 and a staggering 153% increase from 2019 to 2020.”

On January 20, 2022, DC Council candidate Nate Fleming told 7 News of his harrowing experience being carjacked earlier this year. He described masked men with guns exiting a red SUV and demanding the keys to his BMW. He tossed his keys to them and they drove off with his car.

Fleming said he then went into a convenience store to call police and one of the carjackers allegedly came into the store to dissuade him from making the call.

Axios notes that in addition to this year’s carjackings “there were almost 7,000 car thefts in D.C. from January 2020 to [January 24, 2022].”

On Janauary 22, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out there were over 100 carjackings in Democrat-run Philadelphia during the first three weeks of this year.

CBS Philly observed that the 100-plus carjackings are part of surge in such crimes in Philadelphia that “have nearly tripled since 2019.”

