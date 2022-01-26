Eighteen-year-old student Quincey Garland was charged with felony level aggravated assault in connection with a brutal beatdown that occurred recently at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh, according to local reports.

WPXI reports:

The fight that occurred last Friday involved multiple students. A 17-year-old junior student was left motionless on the hallway floor before he could be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fight happened Friday morning around 9:50 a.m. at the school in Beechview, according to Pittsburgh’s Deputy Public Information Officer. Video sent to Channel 11 of the brawl showed a student being restrained on the ground before another student picks him up and slams him to the tile. He then stomps on the boy’s face multiple times until school police arrive. The victim remained motionless on the ground.

“They could have killed him today or they could have stomped him or slammed him and broke his neck,” one mother said of the victim. “This has been going on since September and nothing has been done about it.”

“We have talked to the principal and vice-principal, we have came to the school and rallied and this is what the results are,” she added.

The victim’s mother said this is his third concussion.

The violent incident lead to Brashear High School’s principal being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the school district told WPXI.