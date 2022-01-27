Joe Manchin Says No Rubber-Stamp for Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee 

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday said he will not rubber-stamp President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

“I take my Constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on a nominee to the Supreme Court very seriously,” Manchin said. “I look forward to meeting with and evaluating the qualifications of President Biden’s nominee to fill this Supreme Court vacancy.”

Manchin’s statement follows White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s confirmation Biden intends to nominate a black woman to the court.

In 2020, Biden foreshadowed he would do so. “I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court, to make sure we, in fact, get every representation,” he said.

In @PunchbowlNews Midday: The White House will nominate a judge for the Supreme Court, a source tells me. The nominee isn’t going to be someone who is not currently a judge. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 26, 2022

The appointment of a black woman would potentially make it troublesome for establishment Senate Republicans to block Biden’s nominee in an election year. Democrats hold a 50/50 split tie-breaking vote in the Democrat-controlled Senate.