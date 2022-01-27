A career criminal, with a rap sheet dating back to the 1980s, has been freed from jail for the fourth time in six months after he stole a $750 70-inch television at a Target store in Seattle, Washington.

Surveillance footage, obtained by talk radio host Jason Rantz with KTTH, shows John Ray Lomack shoplifting the TV out of the Target store before being arrested by police officers. It is the twenty-second time that Lomack has shoplifted from the store in three months.

WATCH:

Homeless man tries to shoplift 70" TV? A homeless man is charged with burglary for trying to steal a massive flat-screen television from the downtown Seattle Target. Staff says it was the 22nd time he stole from the store in the past 3 months. The entire alleged incident was caught on surveillance footage obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. Posted by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Back in October 2021, after having been arrested for shoplifting at the Target store, a King County, Washington prosecutor urged Judge Kuljinder Dhillon to hold Lomack in jail on a $5,000 bail — citing his criminal record of 32 prior arrests dating back to 1985.

Dhillon, though, ordered Lomack released without bail.

Breitbart News reviewed Lomack’s booking records which show that his latest arrest on January 16 resulted in his release without bail, again, by Judge Melinda Young. For that arrest, Lomack spent just 10 days in King County Jail.

In December 2021, following the shoplifting of the 70-inch TV, Lomack was arrested on December 22 and released the very next day. A similar instance occurred in July 2021 when Lomack was arrested and released from jail two days later.

In the last six months, Lomack has been released from jail four times.

Lomack, since 1985, has been convicted of nearly 20 felonies and misdemeanors. These convictions include burglary, assault, cocaine possession, and attempted robbery.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.