Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested his political opponents are “bad people” and need to be healed by accepting his political opinions, the Washington Post reported Friday.

While Fauci called a U.S. senator a moron during his last Senate committee hearing, he told the Post his political opponents are feeling “pain” and “suffering” and are “rebelling” against society.

“It’s tough to imagine that that many people are bad people,” Fauci said about those who oppose his political views. “And, I mean, it’s just — has something been smoldering in their lives? Something that’s sociologically evasive to me?”

“Maybe it’s pain that they’re feeling, that’s driving it?” he added.

“We really are not fully appreciating that maybe they’re suffering. And they’re rebelling against a failing of society, maybe, to address some of their needs,” Fauci continued.

“Maybe we need, as a nation, to address the fundamental issues that are getting, you know, tens of millions of people to feel a certain way,” Fauci said about Americans who oppose his leadership at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci also suggested there is no “diagnosis” for scientific conspiracy theorists who decimate misinformation, presumably referring to Joe Rogan.

“There’s no diagnosis for this,” Fauci said about the abandonment of truth. “I don’t know what is going on.”

The Post also interviewed Fauci’s old boss, Dr. Francis Collins, who recently resigned.