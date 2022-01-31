Penzeys Spices, the company that hosted a “Republicans Are Racists Weekend” sale on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, is experiencing a huge loss of customers.
The company is now apparently begging for business, News/Talk 1130 WISN reported Friday.
Come read the email everyone is talking about. Click on the blue link to read it: https://t.co/1V1YXzSDqU
Posted by Penzeys Spices on Friday, January 14, 2022
“After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion,” Penzeys CEO Bill Penzey wrote in his email to customers last week.
“It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help,” he added.
According to its website, the company is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
In a social media post on Friday, Penzeys Spices continued its message:
And where a couple times a year we’ve offered $50 Gift Cards for $35, this time we are doing 2-$25 Gift Cards for $35 instead, with the hope this might make it a bit easier for you to share some and possibly get a few good new customers to replace the ones we’ve lost. Our starting the year with just being done with pretending Republican nonsense is anything other than non-sense has cost us 40,005 unsubscribes (roughly 3%) from our Voice Of Cooking email list. So far your word-of-mouth has already brought us 30,000 fresh faces, but we are still down about 10,000. Please help.
Time’s up. The way we figure it, 2022 is the year to say enough with the Republican obstruction and leave trying to…
Posted by Penzeys Spices on Friday, January 28, 2022
A few weeks prior, Penzey claimed in an email that was also shared on the Penzeys Spices website that Republicans were so racist they fantasized about murdering black people.
“Remember how Republicans, going against a mountain of evidence to the contrary, once again lied and said BLM wasn’t a peaceful movement but instead terrorists inciting violence throughout the country and then raced out to buy a crapload of guns because maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person?” the email read.
“What a bunch of racists,” it added.
On Friday, social media users expressed their disagreement with labeling Republicans that way.
“We need to figure out how to have differences of opinion over public policy without labeling others as racists, bigots, etc. Don’t preach tolerance while you actually practice divisiveness,” one person wrote.
“Way to be divisive and alienate consumers who don’t give a rip about politics. You just lost another long time customer. Well done!” another commented.
