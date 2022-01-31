Penzeys Spices, the company that hosted a “Republicans Are Racists Weekend” sale on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, is experiencing a huge loss of customers.

The company is now apparently begging for business, News/Talk 1130 WISN reported Friday.

Come read the email everyone is talking about. Click on the blue link to read it: https://t.co/1V1YXzSDqU Posted by Penzeys Spices on Friday, January 14, 2022

“After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion,” Penzeys CEO Bill Penzey wrote in his email to customers last week.

“It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help,” he added.

According to its website, the company is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

In a social media post on Friday, Penzeys Spices continued its message: