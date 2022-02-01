President Joe Biden’s transportation of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior cost American taxpayers at least $340 million in the first nine months of 2021, federal data reviewed by Breitbart News reveals.

The data, obtained by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) following an inquiry to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), shows the extent to which Biden’s massive illegal immigration inflow into the U.S. is costing American taxpayers.

From January 2021 to September 2021, for instance, the Biden administration spent at least $340 million transporting border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

This figure, though, only applies to border crossers and illegal aliens whom DHS considers “detention-related transportation” and may not include the taxpayer money funneled to federal contractors and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who are facilitating illegal immigration.

The Biden administration has been flying border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior for months. The operation, with the help of private companies and NGOs, flies border crossers and illegal aliens from the southern border to small-to-medium-sized airports in New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania, among other states.

Most recently, the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) unveiled that border crossers and illegal aliens are being allowed to board commercial domestic flights by bypassing standard photo ID requirements.

Instead, border crossers and illegal aliens are being allowed to use arrest warrants and federal custody booking records to board flights.

In that same time period, Biden spent at least $212 million to provide medical care to border crossers and illegal aliens in federal custody — paid for by taxpayers.

The data also shows that Biden, as of December 10, 2021, has flown nearly 46,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) into the U.S. interior. This figure does not include the hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens who have been released into the U.S. interior since January 20, 2021.

As of last year, that total was around 530,000 border crossers and illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.