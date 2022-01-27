Watch: Biden Flying Illegal Aliens to U.S. Suburbs in ‘Down Low’ Operation

President Joe Biden, over the last year, has been flying border crossers and illegal aliens to suburbs across the United States in a “down low” operation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), federal contractors admit.

Newly released footage, obtained by New York gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino (R), shows a flight charted by Biden in August of 2021 where Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) can be seen being unloaded from the plane and onto buses in Westchester, New York, from Fort Bliss, Texas.

Employees with MVM, Inc. — the private company that contracts with the Biden administration to facilitate the relocation of border crossers and illegal aliens across the U.S. — detail how the secretive operation is meant to be “as down low as possible” and to keep the charted flights out of sight of Americans.

MVM, Inc. scored a $136 million federal contract from the Biden administration to facilitate the operation. MVM, Inc. executives, for years, have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats including Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

“You don’t want to be somewhere where the spotlight is there,” an MVM, Inc. employee told an officer with the Westchester County Police Department about why the Biden administration chooses small airports, like the Westchester County Airport, to transport border crossers and illegal aliens. The contractor added:

You want to try to be as down low as possible. A lot of this is just down low stuff that we don’t tell people because what we don’t want to do is attract attention, we don’t want the media. Like we don’t even know where we’re going when they tell us.

As Breitbart News has reported, similar iAero Airways flights from the U.S.-Mexico border — packed with border crossers and illegal aliens — have been flown to small airports in eastern Pennsylvania as well as the Jacksonville International Airport in Florida.

“I get the whole secrecy and all that s–t but this is even above my fucking pay grade . . . the fuck, you know what I mean … if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people,” another contractor with MVM, Inc. says in the footage.

The MVM, Inc. employees also reveal that the buses loaded with border crossers and illegal aliens are headed for Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, and Maryland, among other states.

“… we still don’t know really what’s happening, how they’re getting here, whatever else,” Sgt. Michael Hamborsky says in the footage of the flights.

In all of 2021, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border. More than 530,000 of those arrivals were released into the U.S. interior as nearly 45,000 were put on commercial domestic flights and flown into the country, often free of charge.

“Our government is completely out of control right now. They have lied to us. They’ve lied to the American people,” Astorino told Tucker Carlson in an interview.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.