The House Freedom Caucus will hold a hearing Tuesday to analyze how President Joe Biden’s border policies have affected migration at the southern border after Biden’s first year in office ended with record-breaking numbers of illegal migrant apprehensions.

The hearing will feature several members of the Freedom Caucus, including the new caucus chairman, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), as well as key border officials, including the U.S. Border Patrol union president, Brandon Judd.

The hearing begins at 3:00 p.m. and is taking place at the FreedomWorks headquarters in Washington, DC.

