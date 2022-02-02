Lame Duck Adam Kinzinger Tweets Error-filled Rant Against Josh Hawley: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings’

Lame duck Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who serves on the January 6 committee, but was nonetheless drawn out of his congressional district by Illinois Democrats, tweeted an error-filled rant Wednesday against Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Kinzinger, a veteran who is often hawkish on foreign policy, took issue with Hawley’s effort to encourage peace between Ukraine and Russia by dropping U.S. support for Ukrainian membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The latter has been a core demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has massed troops near the Ukrainian border.

Rather than engaging in the substance of the debate, however, Kinzinger turned to ad hominem personal attacks on Twitter.

“I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings, and a self egrandizing [sic] con artist,” Kinzinger tweeted. “When Trump goes down I certainly hope this evil will be layed [sic] in the open for all to see, and be ashamed of.”

Kinzinger was handpicked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to serve on the committee along with fellow anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), after Pelosi rejected Republicans nominated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Both voted to impeach Trump, and both have embraced sweeping subpoenas that critics say violate the Constitution. Both Kinzinger and Cheney also support aggressive U.S. intervention abroad, and resented Trump’s reluctance to follow that line.

