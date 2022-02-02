Most voters say President Joe Biden will be remember as “one of the worst presidents” in U.S. history, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Will President Joe Biden be remembered as one of the best presidents or one of the worst presidents in American history?”

A majority, 54 percent, said he will be remembered as one of the worst presidents, followed by a quarter who said his presidency is “about average” and 15 percent who said he will be remembered as “one of the best presidents.” Biden could not even garner a majority of Democrats to deem him “one of the best presidents,” as a plurality in that group, 39 percent, said his presidency is “about average.”

Over a quarter of Democrats say he is “one of the worst presidents,” followed by 27 percent who said he will be remembered as “one of the best.” Independents side with a majority of Republicans (74 percent), as 62 percent agree he will be remembered as “one of the worst presidents.”

It coincides with Biden’s latest job approval rating, which currently stands at 39 percent, while 59 percent disapprove. According to Rasmussen Reports, Biden’s 39 percent approval rating is ten points lower than the 49 percent Trump saw at the same point in his presidency, on February 2, 2018.

Similarly, a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll also showed just 39 percent approving of Biden. Of those, 17 percent approve “strongly.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Respondents also gave Biden poor marks for handling the Chinese virus. Seventeen percent said Biden’s management of the pandemic was excellent, and 40 percent said he had handled it poorly. In November, 21 percent said Biden management of the coronavirus was excellent. Forty percent said it was handled poorly. Democrats were also less trusted to improve the economy. Thirty-seven percent of voters trust Democrats to end 40 year-high inflation, while 47 percent of voters trusted Republicans to fix the economy.

The Rasmussen Reports survey, taken January 30-31, 2022, among 1,000 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.