Rand Paul Shows Support to Bar Shutting Down over Vaccine Mandates

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) showed some solidarity with the Washington, D.C, bar that had its liquor license pulled over vaccine mandates.

Last Friday, The Big Board was notified by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) that it would be revoking its liquor license after ruling the business had violated public health ordinances, such as employee mask mandates and checking customer vaccination cards. Come Tuesday, the city put a notice on the bar’s doors saying that they would be shut down, according to Fox News.

🚨🚨The Health Department just put up a closure notice on @thebigboarddc. pic.twitter.com/TurDenbHeM — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) February 1, 2022

In response, Rand Paul and several Capitol Hill Republicans ventured to The Big Board and ordered up some burgers and fries. Joining him were Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Tim Burchert (R-TN), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN). He also tweeted a link to a crowdfunding site where people can donate to help the establishment.

“Happy to support @thebigboarddc tonight with staff and friends! DC just shut down this business over ridiculous mask and vaccine mandates,” Paul tweeted.

Happy to support @thebigboarddc tonight with staff and friends! DC just shut down this business over ridiculous mask and vaccine mandates. Help them here – https://t.co/6BV9mx5sj2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 2, 2022

Speaking with Reason, Paul hailed the business for not submitting.

“I’m proud of the owner for not submitting,” Paul said.

The Big Board’s owner told the outlet that the city should send agents if they care about checking vaccination statuses.

“My servers are not lesser people,” the owner said. “They don’t need to be masked. They don’t carry disease.”

“I don’t have the people for that,” he added.. “I just know that I’m doing the right thing and this place is supposed to be open.”

Sen. Paul (@RandPaul) having his first bite of @thebigboarddc’s famous burgers! Standing up against the vaccine mandate. pic.twitter.com/HCYRrVsy1p — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 2, 2022