Survey: Most Democrats Say Public Schools Should Make Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory

Most Democrats believe public schools should make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for students, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents if public schools should make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for students. While a majority of respondents across the board, 53 percent, said “no,” 39 percent said “yes.”

Opinions are sharply divided along party lines, as 74 percent of Republicans said “no,” it should not be mandatory, while a majority of Democrats, 65 percent, said “yes,” public schools should mandate coronavirus vaccines for students. Only 29 percent of independents agree with the majority of Democrats’ opinion.

More via Rasmussen Reports:

Sixty-four percent (64%) of adults are concerned about the coronavirus threat, including 33% who are Very Concerned. Thirty-five percent (35%) are not concerned about COVID-19, including 13% who are Not At All Concerned. The number who are Very Concerned about the COVID-19 threat has declined from 39% in November. More than twice as many Democrats (51%) as Republicans (22%) or the unaffiliated (24%) say they’re Very Concerned about the COVID-19 threat.

The survey, taken January 24-25, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

The opinions come as public health officials continue to tout both vaccines and booster shots, urging the American people to get the jab. The Biden administration went as far as attempting to force the vaccine on roughly 84 million workers via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), but the Supreme Court struck down that mandate last month.

During Wednesday’s press conference with the White House COVID-19 Response team, response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that more than 250 million Americans have received the shot, “including millions of children ages five and up.”