An illegal alien has been sentenced to just 20 years in Illinois state prison for killing two legal immigrants in a 2019 drunk driving crash.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, illegal alien Juan Rodea-Cruz was arrested and hit with drunk driving charges after killing 26-year-old Marko Boskovic, a legal immigrant from Serbia, and 25-year-old Laura Uribe, a legal immigrant from Colombia, in a drunk driving crash on October 20, 2019 while driving the wrong way down a highway in Clarendon Hills, Illinois.

Rodea-Cruz was found with multiple open, unopened, and broken liquor bottles in his vehicle, according to the DuPage County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

After entering guilty pleas in October 2021, Rodea-Cruz was sentenced to just 20 years in prison for causing the crash that killed Boskovic and Uribe. Rodea-Cruz will only have to serve 17 years before he can apply for release via parole.

“This case is the definition of a tragedy,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin told local media. “The senseless loss of two innocent lives will forever be on the shoulders of Mr. Rodea-Cruz.”

Illinois is a sanctuary state that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

