Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) conservative challenger, Kelly Tshibaka (R), deemed President Biden the “worst president in history” during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday but made it clear that he cannot get his radical agenda items through without the help of “buddies” like Murkowski, whom she said is “bought by the left.”

Murkowski recently penned an oped in the Washington Times titled, “Biden is the worst president in history and Murkowski supports him.” Biden, she reemphasized during the show, is “absolutely the worst” and said Americans agree, pointing to his sinking approval ratings across the board.

“But he can’t achieve this without what we would call bipartisan support, and in this case the bipartisan is coming from Murkowski,” she said, using the Chinese coronavirus as a prime example, as that is one of the key reasons Americans “allegedly voted for Biden.”

“He pledged that he would not issue a COVID shot mandate, that he didn’t even have the authority to do that. But then he imposes his will on millions of Americans on the threat of them losing their jobs,” she said, noting that the Supreme Court ultimately blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule in a 6-3 decision.

“But remember. Lisa Murkowski, she opposed the nominations of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. So had she gotten her way, these people would not have been in the majority and this Supreme Court decision could have come out a very different way, and our Constitutional rights may not have been protected,” Tshibaka said, noting that far more individuals have died of the coronavirus under Biden’s tenure than Trump’s. Yet, during one of the presidential debates, Biden said someone responsible for that many deaths (around 200,000 at the time) should not remain president. She said by Biden’s own standard, “he should step down.”

She also pointed to the economy, noting that the dollar is at a global 26-year low as Americans deal with “rocket high” inflation and a 30 percent increase in energy prices, which is gravely affecting Alaskans. Tshibaka said she personally blames Murkowski, as she was the deciding vote to confirm Deb Haaland as interior secretary.

“And Deb Haaland has a track record of wanting to shut down fossil fuel development in America. She is an energy environmental radical and she was up for confirmation in the Energy Committee,” Tshibaka said. “Lisa Murkowski was the deciding vote. …and she said, ‘I think this will hurt Alaska. I have misgivings but I’m going to do it anyway. ‘And on behalf of Joe Biden, Deb Haaland has been leading this energy annihilating agenda and she has shut down our energy independence.”

She also pointed to the “infrastructure” bill, noting that it is full of Green New Deal agenda items and reminding listeners that the Transportation Department said their goals with the bill are “climate change and ending racism.”

“There will be no roads and no new bridges … with the $1.2 trillion that we just spent in that,” she said, noting that Alaska is in dire need of infrastructure, as it is roughly twice the size of Texas yet has fewer roads than Rhode Island.

Lawmakers essentially passed a “lie,” she said, as there is ultimately no infrastructure involved.

“This bill is a lie. It’s not about infrastructure. It’s the Green New Deal,” she said, explains that states have to apply and compete for infrastructure money, creating new offices within state government and funding them just to qualify for the funds. If they get picked, they then have to jump through even more hoops, as well as an “endless environmental review processes.

It’s “all about climate change,” she said.

LISTEN:

However, Tshibaka continued to emphasize that Biden’s radical agenda items would not be possible without the help of individuals such as Murkowski.

“And that’s why you hear America saying, this is not what we voted for, and this is the worst president in history. But again, when Lisa Murkowski is voting to confirm over 90 percent of these radical nominees who are spearheading the failing agenda, the 20 million illegal immigrants coming across the southern border … those are the things that are making all of America absolutely outraged and saying this is not ok. … He can’t do that without the help of people who are his buddies like Lisa Murkowski,” she said, adding that Biden’s bad policies are affecting Alaskans as they face supply chain issues, economy problems, and an inflation rate that is “killing us.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle also asked Tshibaka to weigh in on the recent chatter over who Biden will nominate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and how Murkowski will handle it.

“Murkowski is buddies with Biden, she’s bullied by Feinstein, and she’s bought by the left,” Tshibaka said, predicting the incumbent will vote for the whoever Biden selects because she “doesn’t live by principles. She lives by popularity.”

The conservative candidate briefly weighted in on Biden’s commitment to nominate a black woman, noting that her husband and children are black. She mentioned a conversation with her daughter, who said she wished people would see her for her qualifications and what she contributes, not just the color of her skin. Meanwhile, Biden is making race a priority in his selection for a replacement.

“Biden wants us to think he cares about inclusion, he cares about black people. But the fact is, when he says he cares about diversity, he just doesn’t really mean it. Because if you’re black and you don’t align with the way Biden thinks, about radical progressive ideology, then you just don’t really count for Joe Biden or Chuck Schumer,” she said, adding that lawmakers should support justices who are Constitutionalists and interpret the Constitution the way it was written, “regardless of the color of their skin.”

Tshibaka added that her campaign is doing well, as she has raised more money than all of Murkowski’s previous challengers combined. Tshibaka, who received former President Trump’s endorsement, also has an upcoming event at Mar-a-Lago. While she believes the race is “absolutely winnable,” she emphasized she needs support from “America First Americans.”