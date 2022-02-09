Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Briefing After Democrat Governors Lift Mandates

President Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisers team will brief reporters on Wednesday after several Democrat governors announced their decisions to lift coronavirus mask mandates in their states.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will announce their decisions on Wednesday after a flood of other Democrat governors led the way forward.

Democrat governors, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, already announced their decisions to lift mask mandates in their states.

The White House has resisted calls to lift federal mandates, citing the “data” and the “science” driving the decision process by the Centers for Disease Control.

The briefing will be led by White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and include Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

It is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. EST