Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval Underwater in California

President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are underwater in California, according to the latest poll co-sponsored by the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times.

Registered voters in California — a typically blue state and his vice president’s home state — appear to be unhappy with the president after a year of poor decision-making, leading to failed policies, such as the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

More importantly, most of the president’s key legislative agenda items have stalled in Congress, thanks to the Republican bloc and two Senate Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) — not willing to give in to the far-left side of their party.

Forty-eight percent of the registered voters in California disapprove of his performance as president. In comparison, 47 percent said they approved of his performance as president, and five percent had no opinion.

In fact, it is noteworthy to add Biden’s approval numbers are way below the 62 percent of voters from the state who voted for him in 2020. In addition, the poll showed that Biden’s poll numbers are only above water in Los Angeles and San Francisco — two Democrat strongholds — while it is underwater across the rest of the state.

This recent poll reversed Biden’s poll numbers from the state last July when the plurality approved of him. At the time, that poll showed Biden with a 59 percent approval and only a 37 percent disapproval.

The poll also noted that the most significant increase for Biden was his disapproval rating and of those that strongly disapprove. Of the current poll’s 48 percent disapproval, 34 percent “strongly disapprove,” a seven percent increase since last July.

Additionally, the poll also found that California respondents are unhappy with Vice President Kamala Harris. Only 38 percent of the respondents approved of her job performance, while 46 percent disapproved of her.

Furthermore, California respondents said they are unhappy with the Democrat-led Congress, which has a 20 percent approval with a 72 percent disapproval.

The Berkeley IGS/LA Times poll asked 8,937 registered voters in California and was conducted in English and Spanish between February 3 and 10. The poll’s estimated margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

