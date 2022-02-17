Exclusive — Iranian American Group Torches ‘Sellout’ Biden Administration for Pending Iran Deal: ‘Blood’ Will Be On Their Hands

A renewed Iran nuclear deal agreement will cast the “sellout” Biden administration as responsible for the resulting “blood of Americans, Israelis, and Iranians,” charged Iranian advocacy group Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) in a recent statement, declaring the “bad deal for America” another “act of weakness” on the part of the current administration.

In an exclusive statement made to Breitbart News on Thursday, Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) Executive Director Bryan E. Leib addressed the “imminent” prospect of an Iranian nuclear deal between the United States and the Islamic Republic that is alleged to be nearing.

“Let us be clear – any deal with the Iranian Regime is a bad deal for America, our allies, and most importantly — the freedom-seeking Iranian people,” the statement reads.

Former President Donald Trump is then praised for his proven ability to “deal” with the Islamic regime.

“President Donald J. Trump knew best how to deal with the Iranian Regime. He projected strength at every turn and through his maximum pressure/maximum sanctions campaign he isolated the Iranian Regime and put their financial assets on life support,” it states.

The statement then contrasts that with the Biden administration’s “weakness” on Iran:

In contrast, every single action taken by the current administration since inauguration day has been to appease the Mullahs in Tehran. From removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) backed Houthis off the State Department’s Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list to lifting sanctions against Americans with direct ties to the Regime to demanding South Korea unfreeze its assets to remaining silent when [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei released a video depicting the assassination of President Donald Trump, it’s been one act of weakness after another.

It concludes with Leib warning that in the event of a deal revival, the current administration would forever be remembered for the harm it did.

“Shame on [President] Joe Biden, [Secretary of State] Antony Blinken, [U.S. special envoy to Iran] Robert Malley, [Deputy Secretary of State] Wendy Sherman and the entire team,” he said. “This administration will go down in the history books as the sellout administration and the blood of Americans, Israelis and the Iranian people will be on their hands.”

“Furthermore, all of the activists, organizations and even the U.S. government-funded Voice of America hosts and journalists that supported the Biden campaign will also go down in the history books as sellouts,” he added.

Earlier this week, following months of tense and stalled negotiations, Iran claimed an agreement to revive the nuclear deal was “at hand,” though insisting sanctions be “truly lifted” during the Vienna talks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also expressed hopes of a renewed deal on Monday, stating he “strongly” believes an agreement is “in sight.”

However, the regime remains committed to its ways.

Last week, Iran issued a broad range of death threats against Israel, the U.S. and the U.K. on Friday as the country paused to celebrate the “peace and harmony” embodied in the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide, claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes but world leaders, including the six nations that joined the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capacity, say enriching uranium may lead to Iran’s ability to quickly create a nuclear weapon.

The 2015 Obama-led nuclear deal — deemed fatally flawed and highly one-sided by many, and from which then President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 — delineates an enrichment limit of 3.67 percent.

Iran has been accused of violating the agreement as Tehran produces more enriched uranium.

The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report in November that Iran has an estimated stock of 39 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent fissile purity, an increase of almost eight kilograms since August.

Nevertheless, current nuclear talks in Vienna may see the United States and other world powers provide Iran with economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on its nuclear program.

Iran is reportedly weeks away from developing its first nuclear weapon and unveiled last week that it had a new long-range missile with a target range of approximately 900 miles.

Last month, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) blasted the Biden administration’s attempt to pin its failures with Iran on the previous administration while warning of the possibility of a “complete collapse of American deterrence” due to its refusal to stand up to the Islamic regime.

In December, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boasted of the Trump administration’s achievements in the Middle East, including bringing Iran “to its knees,” as he warned that the Biden administration is seeking to “reverse the historic progress we brought to the Middle East.”

The previous month, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), along with Republican colleagues, slammed President Biden and his administration for displaying weakness in dealing with Iran, having “inexplicably” removed sanctions from Iranian missile producers, and for “empowering” terrorists.

In September, Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi affirmed the United States is the Iranian republic’s top enemy while describing his country’s commitment to eliminate the Jewish state.