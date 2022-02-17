Joe Biden Brags: I Go Home to Delaware ‘Every Time I Get a Chance’

President Joe Biden boasted Thursday that he traveled back home to Delaware as much as possible during his presidency.

“Every time I get a chance, I go home to Delaware,” he said during a speech in Ohio. “You think I’m joking? I’m not.”

Biden is the first president in modern history to spend nearly all of his weekends away from the White House, most of them at home in Delaware.

“I represented Delaware for 36 years as United States senator,” Biden recalled, adding, “The good news is the bad news, everybody knows you.”

Although he is president of the United States, Biden has continued weekend his traveling routine by leaving the White House to visit his home. Many weekends he does not return to Washington, DC until the following Monday.

The president made 31 trips to Delaware in 2021, which was about 28 percent of his first year in office.

Biden commented on his presidential travel during a visit to Lorain, Ohio to promote funding for environmental projects in the Great Lakes that was part of his infrastructure bill.

After his speech, Biden commented that despite his desire to spend more time in Ohio, he would have to return to the White House promptly due to weather conditions in Washington, DC.

“The reason they tell me I’ve got to head out, I hadn’t planned on going immediately, is because of weather going back to Washington and there’s a little thing going on in Europe right now,” he said.