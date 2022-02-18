WATCH: Body Cam Footage Shows Harrowing Second in Which Phoenix Officer Was Ambushed

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in …
Scott Olson/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Body cam footage released by the Phoenix Police Department shows how an officer was ambushed Friday, February 11, 2022, after he responded to reports a woman had been shot.

Breitbart News reported the ambush morphed into an attempt to rescue a baby, once a man placed the baby outside the door of the residence, following initial contact with the ambush suspect.

Phoenix police released footage that shows the first officer making contact with the suspect. The suspect can be heard urging the officer to “come on” and get inside to save the woman. As the officer gets to the door the suspect can then be seen allegedly raising a handgun and opening fire.

The Phoenix PD noted, “The officer was hit several times and could not return fire due to severe gunshot injuries to his right arm.”

The officer radioed he had been shot and other officers responded, four of whom were shot while trying to rescue the baby on the steps.

A total of nine officers were wounded in the incident.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.