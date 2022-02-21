Poll: 57% of Texas Voters Disapprove of Joe Biden’s Job Performance

A majority of Texas voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance more than one year into his presidency, a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler survey released this month revealed.

Biden’s disapproval rating is rising in the Lone Star State, which Democrats continually hope to flip blue. According to the survey, 57 percent now disapprove of Biden’s job performance, and of those, 43 percent “strongly” disapprove. Thirty-nine percent approve, and of those, 17 percent “strongly” approve.

While more Republicans disapprove of his job performance and more Democrats approve, as one would predict, independents tend to side with Republicans, as 61 percent of the key voting bloc disapproves of his job performance, compared to 28 percent who approve.

This reflects a one-point uptick from the Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler survey released last month, which showed 56 percent of Texas voters disapproving of Biden’s job performance, 42 percent of whom “strongly” disapproved.

The souring figures come as Biden continues to struggle with a year of broken promises, as reflected in his continually sinking poll numbers. Throughout his first year in office, Americans have dealt with skyrocketing prices due to record-high inflation and a supply chain crisis, as well as Chinese coronavirus mandates, one of which the Supreme Court blocked completely. Now, tensions are rising in Ukraine and Russia, and all eyes are on Biden, whom some fear lacks the courage to prevent a war.

The survey, taken February 8-15, 2022, among 1,188 registered Texas voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

It comes as Texas gears up for its first in the nation primary on March 1, which will determine which Democrat and Republican will go head-to-head in the gubernatorial race. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) stand as the frontrunners in their respective primary races, it remains unclear if Abbott will be able to avoid a runoff, as one would prevent him from immediately focusing on the general election.