Poll: 56% of Texas Voters Disapprove of Joe Biden’s Job Performance

President Joe Biden’s job approval is deeply underwater in Texas, according to a poll from Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler released over the weekend.

The poll found that a majority, 56 percent, of the registered Texas voters disapprove of the way Biden has handled his job as president after being in office for more than a year. Of those respondents, 42 percent said they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job performance.

In comparison, only 41 percent of the respondents said they approve of Biden’s job performance. There were also four percent who said “neither” approve nor disapprove.

The poll findings revealed that Biden also lost the majority of independent voters. There were 57 percent of the independent respondents who said they disapprove of how Biden has done his job as president. Of those respondents, 39 percent said they “strongly disapprove.”

Only 33 percent of the independent respondents said they approve of how Biden has handled his job as president. There was also ten percent that said “neither” approve nor disapprove.

The poll also found that Democrat Beto O’Rourke — who recently explained that he does not want any help from Washington, DC, politicians, explicitly talking about Biden – is trailing 11 points behind Gov. Greg Abbott in a hypothetical head-to-head gubernatorial matchup:

The Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll was conducted between January 18 and 25. There were 1,082 registered Texas voters statewide who took the survey, which has a conservative margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percent. The poll also had a confidence level of 95 percent.

Biden, who has now been in office for more than a year, has been plagued with continuous bad poll numbers after dealing with the consequences of poor decision-making during his presidency, such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched withdrawal.

