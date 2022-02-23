15 Shot Monday Thru Tuesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday through Tuesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC Chicago reports that seven people were shot and wounded on Monday and FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times notes that eight people were shot Tuesday.

Two of Tuesday’s shooting victims succumbed to their wounds. Both deaths occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in a residence “in the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue.” Police were called to the residence and arrived to find three people had been shot, and two of them were dead at the scene.

Monday and Tuesday’s violence follows a weekend during which 21 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago, five of them fatally.

The Sun-Times points out that 81 people have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2022.

