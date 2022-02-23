Americans Say Inflation, Not Coronavirus, the Top Issue

Inflation stands as the most important issue to Americans while coronavirus remains the top issue for Democrats, specifically, an Emerson College survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents to identify the most important issue facing the country. A plurality of voters, 24 percent, identified inflation as the most important issue facing the country, followed by the Chinese coronavirus (20 percent), healthcare (16 percent), and immigration (11 percent).

That sentiment — inflation serving as the top issue — holds true for both Republicans and independents, as a plurality in both groups (34 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of independents) view inflation as the top issue.

NATIONAL POLL: What is the most important issue facing the country? 24% #inflation

20% #COVID19

16% healthcare

11% immigration

6% education

6% jobs

3% foreign affairs

3% taxes Issue breakdown by party: https://t.co/qhfjdVCVju pic.twitter.com/8KHITkCOKI — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) February 22, 2022

Democrats, however, are less concerned with inflation. A plurality, 30 percent, believe the coronavirus is the top issue facing the country, followed by 27 percent who said healthcare and 12 percent who said inflation:

The top issue for Hispanic voters is inflation (33%) followed by healthcare (20%), compared to white voters, where inflation (23%) and Covid-19 (19%) are the top issues. Among Black voters, a plurality (26%) say Covid-19, while 16% say inflation. Asian voters (43%) are most likely to rank Covid-19 as the most important issue facing the country.

The opinion comes as consumer prices explode, 7.5 percent higher as Americans experience the worst inflation in 40 years, as Breitbart News detailed:

Inflation only began to accelerate last March after years of coming in below the Fed’s two percent target. The Fed had decided to keep interest rates low although the economy was recovering at a faster than expected rate. What’s more, the Biden administration pushed through billions of dollars of deficit spending in the American Rescue Plan. These combined to fuel demand for goods and services faster than supplies could expand, pushing up prices.

The survey, taken February 19-20, 2022, among 1,138 voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.